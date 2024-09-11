Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 367 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $572.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $578.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.