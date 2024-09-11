Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 455 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $57,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after buying an additional 826,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $860,398,000 after buying an additional 191,519 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,079,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $705,594,000 after acquiring an additional 211,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

