Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 7,755 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.07% of American International Group worth $36,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in American International Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

American International Group stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

