Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Sysco were worth $33,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Sysco by 112.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

