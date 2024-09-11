Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 29,233 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,233 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.27% of Regions Financial worth $48,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

