Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on Drone Delivery Canada Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a research note issued on Monday, September 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Drone Delivery Canada’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of CVE FLT opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$49.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

