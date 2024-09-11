VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Up 7.2%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 33,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 30,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

VEON Trading Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in VEON by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

