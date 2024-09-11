Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.70. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 2,565 shares traded.

MDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Veradigm Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter worth $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

