Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 30th

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $6.80 on Wednesday, reaching $266.80. The company had a trading volume of 270,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,949. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.53.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

