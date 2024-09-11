Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRNA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

