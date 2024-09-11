Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Position Cut by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,717 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Vertex worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $575,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,635 shares in the company, valued at $777,778.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $575,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,635 shares in the company, valued at $777,778.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $5,922,203.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,299,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,699,900 shares of company stock worth $64,107,653. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Price Performance

VERX opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.50, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

