Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VSDA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. 4,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,453. The company has a market cap of $257.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.