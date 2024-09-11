VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1366 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UEVM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

