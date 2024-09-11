VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2377 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. 195,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,904. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.