VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2377 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. 195,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,904. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

