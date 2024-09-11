VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VSMV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. 2,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a market cap of $137.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

