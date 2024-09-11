VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2651 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CSB traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,865. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.