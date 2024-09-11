Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.39% from the company’s previous close.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,609,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,609,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,241 shares of company stock worth $17,786,475 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $78,586,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $55,098,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

