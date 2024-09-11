Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Janet Napolitano Sells 12,190 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $90,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,375,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,362,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 94.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 606,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 58,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

