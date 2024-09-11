Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Janet Napolitano Sells 12,190 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $90,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.09.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
VIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.
