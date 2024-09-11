Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.54.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Price Performance
V opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
