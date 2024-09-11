Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Down 4.6%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.35 and last traded at $89.70. Approximately 214,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 265,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W cut shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Visteon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Visteon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

