Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.01

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 80908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $991.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after buying an additional 282,574 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 800.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after buying an additional 481,248 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

