VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4,133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $225.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.09 and its 200 day moving average is $188.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $241.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

