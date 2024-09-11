VitalStone Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 326.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 82,200.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.4 %

SOXL stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.