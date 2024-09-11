VitalStone Financial LLC Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $149,425,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $59,128,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

ENPH opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

