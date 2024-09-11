VitalStone Financial LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $268.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.00 and a 200-day moving average of $314.92. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $265.88 and a one year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

