VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 255.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.79. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

