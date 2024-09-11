VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $347,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after buying an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 337,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.06 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,551,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

