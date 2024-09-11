VitalStone Financial LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DDFG Inc grew its position in Tesla by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.03.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $722.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

