VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases 48,826 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the quarter. CleanSpark comprises about 0.7% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after buying an additional 515,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.97.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CLSK stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

