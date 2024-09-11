VitalStone Financial LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

