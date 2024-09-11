VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 43,602 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,602 shares during the period. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 608.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BUFR opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

