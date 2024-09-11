VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,279 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,359,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $21,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

