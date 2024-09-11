Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.05. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 122,900 shares changing hands.

Vycor Medical Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Vycor Medical Company Profile

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments: Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

