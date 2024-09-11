Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.82

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.82 and last traded at $142.82, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.82.
Wacoal Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.13.
Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $298.04 million for the quarter.
Wacoal Company Profile
Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.
