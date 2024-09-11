Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 55,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 292,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 139,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $633.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,513,707 shares of company stock worth $797,374,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

