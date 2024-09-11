Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.12 and last traded at $87.21. 1,379,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,264,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

