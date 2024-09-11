Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down to $485.10

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $485.10, but opened at $457.28. Watsco shares last traded at $455.90, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Watsco Stock Down 6.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.58.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
