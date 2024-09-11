Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down to $485.10

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $485.10, but opened at $457.28. Watsco shares last traded at $455.90, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Watsco Stock Down 6.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

