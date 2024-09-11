WAX Price Hits $0.0302 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $105.64 million and $6.49 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,247,186,643 coins and its circulating supply is 3,494,725,357 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,246,781,000.4270697 with 3,494,547,136.081262 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0297068 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,646,012.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

