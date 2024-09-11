WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

WBTN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Namsun Kim bought 7,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $100,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $100,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, insider Junkoo Kim bought 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $241,231.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 924,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,823.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Namsun Kim purchased 7,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $100,010.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 56,526 shares of company stock worth $710,459.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBTN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $18,346,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000.

Shares of WBTN opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.62. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

