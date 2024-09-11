Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

