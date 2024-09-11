Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $12.26 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 4.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $901.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $830.47. The firm has a market cap of $856.60 billion, a PE ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

