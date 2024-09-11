Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $488.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $453.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 943,467 shares of company stock worth $431,056,895. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

