Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

