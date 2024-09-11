Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $177,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $480,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $279,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $230,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 168,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

