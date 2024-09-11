Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,045.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,045.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 749,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,399,016.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,098 shares of company stock worth $63,102,307. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.