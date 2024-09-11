Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $2,790,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $788.39 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $467.62 and a twelve month high of $881.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $811.50 and its 200-day moving average is $679.84.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

