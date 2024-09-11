Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 350 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

STERIS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $247.17 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $247.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

