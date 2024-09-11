Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $465.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $544.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $440.62 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

