Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $31.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

CUZ stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 132,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,322. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 554.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 156,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 124.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 136,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

