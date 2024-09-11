Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $65.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $53.33. 8,303,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,779,961. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

